Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,796 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 58,293 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.