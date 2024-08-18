Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,898.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 335,669.2% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 43,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,880.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 38,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,302,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

