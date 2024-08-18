Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 451.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. 1,954,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,038. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

