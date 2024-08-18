ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, Zacks reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 102.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. ReWalk Robotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of LFWD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 73,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFWD. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.