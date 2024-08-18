RF&L Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,901. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

