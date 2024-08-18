RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Lowered by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maren Capital LLC increased its stake in RLI by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RLI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLI by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 231,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,982. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

