Robert W. Baird Boosts Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target to $24.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Paymentus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

PAY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Paymentus’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 80.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

