Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $635.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $615.00 to $635.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $629.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $549.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $573.99 and a 200-day moving average of $566.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after buying an additional 175,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

