Rosenblatt Securities Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $91.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,696,000 after buying an additional 243,156 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 677,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 330,159 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 426.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

