Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

