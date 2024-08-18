Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAIN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

