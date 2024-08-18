Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAND. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after buying an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 434,460 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 242,554 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 935,005 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

