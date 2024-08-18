Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $732.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.69 or 0.04462304 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,856,966,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,337,371 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

