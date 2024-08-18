Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 1,093,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $132.94. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

