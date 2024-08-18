Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 395,477 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Fortinet worth $130,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after acquiring an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after buying an additional 283,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,501,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8 %

Fortinet stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 4,798,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $74.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

