Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. 1,442,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

