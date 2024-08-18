Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $4.74 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

