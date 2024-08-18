Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 1,904,899 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 546.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Zoetis worth $390,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.71. 1,588,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,420. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

