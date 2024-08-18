Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 3,104 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,825,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 14,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

