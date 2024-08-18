Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 15,077 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Aramark worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,089. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

