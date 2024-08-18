Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes $63.88 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,013,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,880,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,601,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,914,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,437. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

