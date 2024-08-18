Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.23 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

