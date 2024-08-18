Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 9.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 138,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. 380,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $70.06.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

