Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 509,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 588,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

