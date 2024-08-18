SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) and SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and SCSK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.19 billion 5.49 $366.65 million $5.18 31.87 SCSK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than SCSK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates and SCSK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 1 6 5 0 2.33 SCSK 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $176.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than SCSK.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and SCSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62% SCSK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats SCSK on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries. This segment also develops embedded software for automotive industry. The Financial IT Business segment develops, maintains, and operates systems for banks and trust banks, as well as insurance, securities, lease, and credit companies. The IT Business Solutions segment provides contact center services; and application management outsourcing services that covers development, installation, maintenance, and operation of enterprise resource planning and CRM products, such as ProActive, SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce, as well as business process outsourcing services. The IT Platform Solutions segment provides services and products in the fields of IT infrastructure and manufacturing, including computer-aided design and engineering. The IT Management Service segment develops solutions-oriented netXDC data centers to provide outsourcing services; and provides cloud infrastructure, and on-site SE support management services. The Others segment performs remote development, software development, system operation and management, system equipment sales, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation and changed its name to SCSK Corporation in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. SCSK Corporation is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation.

