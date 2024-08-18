Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Shares of STX stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

