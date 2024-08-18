SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

