Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senseonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.11. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

