SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 3,796 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 5.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. 79,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,795. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

