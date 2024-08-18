SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.47 and a 200 day moving average of $343.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

