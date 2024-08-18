SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $579,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 646,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

