SFG Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.44. 1,442,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

