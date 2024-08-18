SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 51,074 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

Shares of CTA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 77,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,324. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

