Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Drops By 12.8%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 310,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 44,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aileron Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $31,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,768,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $30,361.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $31,604.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,768,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,557 shares of company stock worth $109,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,925,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

