Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Drops By 12.8%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 310,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 44,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aileron Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,925,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
