Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Drops By 12.8%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:ALUR Free Report ) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALUR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Allurion Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

