Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Drops By 12.8%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of ALUR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Allurion Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43.
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
