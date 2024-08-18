Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rises By 11.1%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 818,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTO remained flat at $1.43 during trading hours on Friday. 180,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,523. The company has a market cap of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Articles

