Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Decreases By 15.9%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,162. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

