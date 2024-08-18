Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Grows By 6.2%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 587,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APDN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 51,228,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,137. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $771,156.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $30.60.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

