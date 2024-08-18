Short Interest in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Increases By 11.1%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 13,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ARM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,100,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,704,922. ARM has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion and a PE ratio of 138.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

