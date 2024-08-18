Short Interest in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Decreases By 18.1%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ault Alliance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AULT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 1,864,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,422. Ault Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 103.61% and a negative return on equity of 197.90%.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

