Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Increases By 20.7%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,658.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
Bâloise stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30.
About Bâloise
