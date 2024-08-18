Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Increases By 20.7%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,658.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Bâloise stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

