Short Interest in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Expands By 5.9%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYON shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Beyond has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,695 shares of company stock valued at $451,013 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

