Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Decreases By 16.7%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BFZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 92,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

