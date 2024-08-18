Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Increases By 16.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CareCloud from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareCloud stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCLD Free Report ) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of CareCloud worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLD stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. 149,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,271. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

