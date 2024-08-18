Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Declines By 11.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
NASDAQ CDNA traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $33.13.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
