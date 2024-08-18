Short Interest in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rises By 12.6%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 231,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

