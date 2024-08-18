Short Interest in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Grows By 14.3%

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Plains Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

CPBI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Central Plains Bancshares has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.20.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

