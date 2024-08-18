Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases By 6.1%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 5,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,413. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 430,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 145,631 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

