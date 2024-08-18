Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases By 6.1%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of KSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 5,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,413. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
