Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Drops By 13.2%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 6,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,016. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

