Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 13.8%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 694,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 6.5 %

ENSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,139,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,346. Enservco has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

